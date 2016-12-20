India remain unbeaten for the 18th time, the longest run they have had in Tests

India’s unbeaten run of 18 tests have come under captain Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI) India’s unbeaten run of 18 tests have come under captain Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

India have extended their unbeaten run in Test matches to 18 with their victory over England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and last of a five-match series in Chennai. This is the highest number of matches that India have remained unbeaten in the longest format of the game.

India is joint fourth with England for remaining unbeaten for the most consecutive Test matches. Above them at second and third Australia with 25 matches from 1946 to 1951 and 22 matches from 2005 to 2008. West Indies top the list with 27 matches between 1982 and 1984. The earlier unbeaten cycle for India was 17 matches between 1985 and 1987. The current run started in 2015 against Sri Lanka. India had lost the first Test at Galle but went on to win the other two matches to complete a series comeback and win 2-1. Since, then India have won a for match Test series at West Indies 2-0, and series at home against South Africa, New Zealand and now England 3-0, 3-0 and 4-0 respectively. Virat Kohli has been the captain for all the series victories.

India’s latest win is also the first time that they have defeated England in four consecutive Tests. England’s defeat on Tuesday at Chennai is also the first time a team has been defeated by an innings despite scoring 477 runs in their first essay.

Virat Kohli was chosen man of the series on Tuesday for his haul of 655 runs, which includes a 235 run-knock in the fourth Test. It was part of 116-run-partnership with Murali Vijay and a 241-run-partnership with Jayant Yadav. He has scored three double centuries in Tests this year and his average is now above 50 in all formats.

India now play England in an ODI series and their next Test series will be at home against Bangladesh in February 2017.