India remain on top of ICC Test rankings, Australia slip to fifth

India remain on top while Australia have slipped a rung to fifth in the latest ICC Test rankings. India have been in imperious form in Test cricket and recently defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their Test series a month ago. Australia, on the other hand, suffered a shock defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test.

India’s victory in Sri Lanka has taken them to 125 points. India gave Sri Lanka a 3-0 drubbing on the first leg of their tour of the country. Cheteshwar Pujara had scored centuries in both the Tests he played and so did Shikhar Dhawan on his return to the Indian Test side. This was coupled with bowling performances of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Sri Lanka lost the second and third Test after following on.

Australia, on the other hand, are on 97 points, the same as New Zealand who are one place below them. The Blackcaps are behind only on decimal points. To remain fourth, Australia had to win the Bangladesh series but their loss in the first Test meant that the best result they could get was a 1-1 draw and thus they have slipped in the rankings.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, gained five points to reach an aggregate of 74 points. There is no change in their ranking though as they remain one point behind West Indies. Zimbabwe remain bottom of the table, yet to get a point from the 10 Test matches they have played in the year.

