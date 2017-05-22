India beat South Africa by eight wickets, clinch Quadrangular series

With this win, captain Mithali Raj became the first Indian captain to lead India in 100 one-day matches. (Source: ICC) With this win, captain Mithali Raj became the first Indian captain to lead India in 100 one-day matches. (Source: ICC)

India registered an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the final of the Quadrangular series on Sunday. The match-winning 127-run partnership between Poonam Raut and Mithali Raj ensured the series for the visitors.

Jhulan Goswami lead India’s bowling from the front, taking three wickets to help India restrict South Africa to 156 in 40.2 overs. Chasing 157, India had a jittery start, losing early two wickets with Deepti Sharma and Mona Meshram falling cheaply but captain Mithali Raj and Poonam Raut ensured India’s safe road to victory. Poonam Raut scored 70 off 92 deliveries whereas Raj remained not out on 62 off 79 balls. The latter also became the first Indian captain to lead the side to 100 ODIs.

India had previously lost to South Africa in the league stage. With this win, captain Mithali Raj became the first Indian captain to lead India in 100 one-day matches. Apart from South Africa and India, the other teams in the tournament were Zimbabwe and Ireland.

The quadrangular tournament was a preparation for India’s travel to UK for the World Cup in June. Mithali Raj and Poonam Rout performed at their level best in the whole tournament. Poonam had previously scored 109 against Ireland and Raj scored two brilliant half-centuries before coming into the final against South Africa.

Brief scores: South Africa 156 all out in 40.2 overs (Luus 55; Goswami 3/22). India 160/2 in 33 overs (Poonam Raut 70 not out, Mithali Raj 62 not out).

