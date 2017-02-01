Menu

India rattle England, win T20I series 2-1: How twitterati reacted

Chahal's six-wicket haul turned things around for India as they beat England by 75 runs in the third T20I to clinch the series 2-1.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:February 1, 2017 11:10 pm
chahal_ap-m Yuzvendra Chahal finished with the figures of six for 25 in his four overs spell. (Source: AP)

India sealed the three-match T20 series with a 75-run win in the third and final match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday. Indian bowlers did the job for the hosts as they bundled out England for 127. Suresh Raina’s 63 and MS Dhoni’s 56 with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal’s six for 25 helped India win the series and continue their unbeaten run against England. India won the five Test match series 4-0 and three match ODI series 2-1. Raina, making his comeback into the Indian squad after a long-break, hit his fourth T20 half-century while the former skipper Dhoni scored his maiden half-century in his 66th innings. Dhoni shared a 55-run stand with Raina for the third wicket partnership and 57 run stand with Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj smashed three sixes and four off Chris Jordan in the 18th over to help India reach 177. Chahal got good support from last match hero Jasprit Bumrah (3/14 in 2.3 overs) as England middle-order collapsed in a heap like a pack of cards. His performance was the first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 International by an Indian and the third best figures by any bowler with the first two slots being taken by Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis. Chahal was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Tournament’ while youngster Rishabh Pant made his international debut for India.

