India rattle England, win T20I series 2-1: How twitterati reacted

India sealed the three-match T20 series with a 75-run win in the third and final match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday. Indian bowlers did the job for the hosts as they bundled out England for 127. Suresh Raina’s 63 and MS Dhoni’s 56 with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal’s six for 25 helped India win the series and continue their unbeaten run against England. India won the five Test match series 4-0 and three match ODI series 2-1. Raina, making his comeback into the Indian squad after a long-break, hit his fourth T20 half-century while the former skipper Dhoni scored his maiden half-century in his 66th innings. Dhoni shared a 55-run stand with Raina for the third wicket partnership and 57 run stand with Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj smashed three sixes and four off Chris Jordan in the 18th over to help India reach 177. Chahal got good support from last match hero Jasprit Bumrah (3/14 in 2.3 overs) as England middle-order collapsed in a heap like a pack of cards. His performance was the first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 International by an Indian and the third best figures by any bowler with the first two slots being taken by Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis. Chahal was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Tournament’ while youngster Rishabh Pant made his international debut for India.

England lost 8 for 8 to collapse from 119-2 to 127-10. WW•••W1111W•4W•WW•W. England have never lost 8 wickets for 8 runs in a T20. #IndvEng — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 1 February 2017

What a collapse this. That catch on the boundary by @ImRaina was top-class. Brilliant balance and awareness.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 February 2017

Brilliant from Chahal , after an outstanding spell by Mishra.

Shows the importance of leg-spinners in this format.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 February 2017

India now the 1st T20I side to win a 3 match series for the third time after losing the opening game.

Australia have done it twice#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 1 February 2017

England lost their last 8 wkts for 8 runs. Previously in T20 internationals, no team had ever lost 8 wkts for fewer than 16 runs… #INDvENG — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) 1 February 2017

England have not beaten India in a bilateral limited overs series (more than one match) in India since 1984 – 13 series ago. #IndvEng — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 1 February 2017

Way to go team India!! What a win! Aced all three formats of the game. #IndvEng — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1 February 2017

20 overs ki match mein 5 wickets lene ki pehal kar di hai Chahal ne. well done team India on the series win @BCCI #IndvEng — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 1 February 2017

