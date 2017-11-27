India, R Ashwin achieve records in Sri Lanka humiliation

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 in the second innings. (BCCI Photo) India bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 in the second innings. (BCCI Photo)

India had batted Sri Lanka out of the Nagpur Test with three of their batsmen scoring centuries but Sri Lanka were expected to give a sterner challenge to India than they did on the fourth day of the second Test. They crumbled and lost seven wickets in the first session, staring at their biggest defeat in Test cricket. That humiliation was completed when R Ashwin took his 300th Test wicket and Sri Lanka’s last of the second innings to complete India’s joint biggest Test win by an innings and 239 runs on Monday.

For Sri Lanka this was their biggest Test defeat and it came in an embarrassing manner with their batsmen throwing away wickets. Beginning the play with 384 runs behind India, Sri Lanka needed to bat out of their skin to save the match but India bowlers were in no mood to return on day five. Sri Lanka gave up early in first session as India enjoyed a good day in office.

Ashwin became the fastest bowler to claim 300 wickets as he achieved the feat in just his 54th Test, bettering Dennis Lillee’s record of 56 Tests. After Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja rocked Sri Lanka with two wickets each, Ashwin wrapped up the tail, taking the last four wicket, the final of which — his 300th — was off a carrom ball that turned the other side and Lahiru Gamage was perplexed by it before losing his stumps.

