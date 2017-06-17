India put finishing touches to preparations for final, watch video

MS Dhoni has been providing skipper Virat Kohli with some valuable advice in between the matches. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni has been providing skipper Virat Kohli with some valuable advice in between the matches. (Source: BCCI)

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final down the corner, wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni stuns teammates during India’s net session on Saturday. With the momentum on their side and having an edge over Pakistan, the Men in Blue were involved in a football match during their practice at The Oval.

Dhoni, who was a goalkeeper before making his way into cricket, showed some brilliant skills where he bursts through the defence. However, he failed to score as he hit the right pole.

Dhoni, who hasn’t got much chance to bat in the ongoing tournament, will play a crucial role with the bat and with the gloves for the defending champions. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been consulting Dhoni for his valuable advice in between the matches.

The 32-year old finisher struck a half-century against Sri Lanka. However, his knock of 63 was on a losing note as India suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka. But he has been busy behind the wickets as he has taken three catches in the tournament. A win on Sunday will see Dhoni lift the Champions Trophy title for the second time.

Team India’s top order has been in blazing form with the bat and will posses a threat to Pakistan’s hope of winning their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva are accompanying him with the team and were also present in the stand during India’s semifinal match against Bangladesh.

