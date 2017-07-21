India prematurely win ICC Women’s World Cup on Wikipedia

The Wikipedia entry for Women’s World Cups was edited even before the final took place. (Source: Wikipedia screenshot) The Wikipedia entry for Women’s World Cups was edited even before the final took place. (Source: Wikipedia screenshot)

Wikipedia is a great resource for research and knowledge garnering on a wide variety of topics and ever since its launch in January, 2001 by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger, it has grown into a massive tool which is used by people from all walks of life. But the fact that Wikipedia pages can be edited makes it quite dangerous to be used without full research. It has had its share of problems in the past after edited entries have resulted in controversies. In 2007, Turkish historian Taner Akçam was detained upon arrival at an airport in Canada because of false information on his biography indicating that he was a terrorist.

And that level of inaccuracy spreads across to the sporting world too and the most recent entry seems to be of India women’s team winning the 2017 World Cup against England. As per the “Women’s World Cup” article page and the list of previous winners, the 2017 winner has already been declared as India with England finishing runners up. However, the editors chose not to mention the margin of the win.

In truth, though, the match is yet to take place. India and England are infact into the final of the women’s event after England beat South Africa in the first semi-final and India beat Australia in the second semi-final. The final will be played at Lord’s on Sunday with India hoping to win the title for the very first time. They had made the final in 2005 but emerged second best to Australia who have won the title six times.

