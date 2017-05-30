‘India practicing with Pota before playing Beta’, Virender Sehwag mocks Pakistan before epic clash

Virender Sehwag mocked Pakistan before the India-Pakistan clash on June 4. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag mocked Pakistan before the India-Pakistan clash on June 4. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is renowned for his funny and witty takes on various issues, was once more at his best during the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh at the Oval. Sehwag, who always manages to humour audiences, mocked Pakistan before the epic clash between India and Pakistan on June 4.

During India’s innings, Sehwag took a dig at rivals Pakistan by saying,”India practising with Pota before playing Beta.” This statement drew a lot of laughter on the air in the comm box. Later on, it sent social media into a tizzy as various people.

It may be recalled here that Sehwag had earlier congratulated the Indian women’s team for their comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers. He had then written in a tweet“Congratulations for defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s World Cup qualifier 2017. Ab to Aadat Si Hai !”

Virender Sehwag is one of the most active social media users in the sports world. He had also trolled Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on twitter on one of Akmal’s photographs.

He took to social media and tweeted, “Main to nanha Sa, Munna Sa ,pyaara Sa bachha hoon.Ek chaat 4-4 bat. A great talent with the bat @Umar96Akmal” after uploading Akmal’s photo.

