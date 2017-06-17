India, Pakistan will not play on each other’s soil, says BJP president Amit Shah

Amit Shah, BJP president, is in Mumbai for meetings. (Source: PTI) Amit Shah, BJP president, is in Mumbai for meetings. (Source: PTI)

BJP party president Amit Shah has categorically denied that India will play Pakistan on each other’s soil in any sport while he maintained that they can play in international events. Shah, who is in Maharashtra on a three-day visit to strengthen party’s organisation in the state, and is scheduled to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to deliberate the choices for presidential nominee.

“India-Pak will continue to play at international tournaments but neither India will play in Pak nor Pak will play in India,” said BJP president Shah after questions were raised over India and Pakistan playing sports once again.

The questions have once again resurfaced with India taking on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday and the hockey team facing off in the evening in the group stage of the World Hockey League semifinals. Both the fixtures are part of the world body’s event and there have been no series between the two in recent times. The last bilateral series in cricket was when Pakistan toured India in 2012.

Former Pakistan great Javed Miandad has called for bilateral cricket to return between the two nations. “I think we should put aside political issues and try to play more cricket. I want to see a revival of bilateral cricket,” he said.

India take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday with Virat Kohli’s men looking to defend their title at The Oval in London. Meanwhile Pakistan are eyeing their first title win. In the evening, Pakistan and India square off on the hockey pitches of Olympic Park in London as India look to continue on their winning start against Scotland.

