Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in ugly Twitter spat over Anil Kumble’s perfect ten

Anil Kumble picked up 10 wickets against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999. (Source: AP File) Anil Kumble picked up 10 wickets against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999. (Source: AP File)

Three legends of the game talked about another legend of the game on Wednesday and with the players involved hailing from India and Pakistan, things got a bit heated. For a brief period at least.

When Virender Sehwag shared a tweet highlighting Wasim Akram’s quotes on the 18th anniversary of Anil Kumble’s historic and record feat of 10 wickets in an innings, the two former speedsters from Pakistan engaged in a little spat over the quotes in use.

The quotes suggested Waqar Younis wanted to get intentionally run out in order to deny Kumble the historic feat which had only been achieved by Jim Laker in 1956.

On the 18th anniversary of the achievement by Kumble against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999, Sehwag shared image of the quotes and wrote on Twitter, “Kismat ke aage ,all saazish fail. Well done Wasim bhai. What a day it was at the Kotla by Anil bhai.”

The quote by Wasim irked Waqar and he tweeted, “This never happened !! I think age is catching up with Wasim Bhai”. And in response, Wasim tweeted: “Get your facts right mate. And if we are going to go down the “age” road you know I’ll beat you in that game every time.” However, he subsequently tweeted this delete.

The original quote attributed to Akram stated, “Kumble had got nine wickets and me and Waqar (Younis) were batting in the crease. Waqar came to me and said ‘How about getting run out? so that Kumble does not get his 10th wicket’

“I said ‘You can’t deny him the feat if he is destined for it. But I can assure you that I’m not going to give my wicket to Kumble.’,” Akram said. “But subsequently it was me who gifted my wicket to Kumble,” he added.

Kismat ke aage ,all saazish fail.

Well done Wasim bhai.

What a day it was at the Kotla by Anil bhai. pic.twitter.com/xDzMd39XOq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 7 February 2017

@wasimakramlive This never happened !! I think age is catching up with Wasim Bhai 😎 #NotTrue. pic.twitter.com/ZK8sdjK64u — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) 8 February 2017

Waqar Younis vs Wasim Akram… Part-time Partners; Full-time Foes ! 😄😄😎😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G0zKkgVPEi — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) 8 February 2017

Akram and Younis were the last two batsmen in the middle in that historic Test before Akram fell to Kumble and allowed him to enter record books.