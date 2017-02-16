India, Pakistan to face off in Emerging Cup in Bangladesh

India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh ahead of the much-awaited clash in Champions Trophy in England. The two teams would feature in the Emerging Cup, which has an interesting format. It’s a tournament essentially for U-23 players but four teams — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka — would be allowed to feature four national players and without any age limit. Four other teams — Afghanistan, UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal — would play their national sides.

It would be an ODI tournament authorised by the Asian Cricket Committee and would be held between March 15 to 26. “Yes, India would be sending a team to the tournament. It’s an ACC tournament and so we would go there. This is not a bilateral India-Pakistan series, and so this is different,” MV Sridhar told The Indian Express.

Considering the calendar, India would find it difficult to send four national players to the tournament, but according to Sridhar, the selectors would select players they want to assess at the higher level.