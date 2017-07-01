India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final was fixed and we demand an inquiry, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister also said that there should be a 25 per cent reservation for Dalits and Tribals in cricket and other games. (Source: File) Union Minister also said that there should be a 25 per cent reservation for Dalits and Tribals in cricket and other games. (Source: File)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale expressed his views on the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, saying, it appeared “fixed” and wants the matter to be investigated. “How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)? It appears that the match was fixed and we demand an inquiry into it” the Republic Party of India (A) leader said.

India had an impressive tournament till the final of the ICC Champions Trophy as they started off the campaign by thrashing Pakistan by 124 runs and also defeated South Africa and Bangladesh comprehensively to reach the final of the Champions Trophy. But in the final, India looked to be on back foot during the entire match as Pakistan scored a massive 338-runs and in reply, India were bowled out for mere 158 runs, losing by 180 runs.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also said that there should be a 25 per cent reservation for Dalits and tribals in cricket and other games as well, as he feels that these sections have never been recognised in sports.

“Those who did not perform should be rested and eligible cricketers from the Dalit community should be given a chance in the team,” he said, adding the RPI(A) demands 25 per cent reservation in cricket and other sports for Dalits and Tribals.

