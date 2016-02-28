India vs Pakistan, Stats: India’s win over Pakistan didn’t witness a single six

India have won five and lost one out of seven T20Is played against Pakistan. (Source: AP) India have won five and lost one out of seven T20Is played against Pakistan. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, in Mirpur.

# India have won five and lost one out of seven T20Is played against Pakistan winning per centage 78.57. The tied game at Durban on September 14, 2007 had resulted in Indian win in the bowl-out.

# Jasprit Bumrah became the second Indian bowler to deliver two maiden overs in T20Is. Harbhajan Singh (4-2-12-4) had achieved the distinction vs England at Colombo (RPS) on September 23, 2012.

# The match did not witness a single six the sixth such instance in a completed match in T20Is.

# Mohammad Amir (3/18) has produced his best bowling performance in T20Is, surpassing the 3 for 23 vs Australia at Gros Islet on May 2, 2010.

# Shahid Afridi was dismissed run-out for the third time in T20Is twice vs England at Bridgetown on May 6, 2010 and at Abu Dhabi on February 27, 2012 and vs India at Dhaka on February 27, 2016.

# Rohit Sharma has recorded his third duck in T20Is one each against Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka.

# Hardik Pandya (3/8) has registered his best bowling performance in T20Is, surpassing the 2 for 37 vs Australia at Adelaide on January 26, 2016. His brilliant performance is the best by an Indian bowler vs Pakistan in T20Is, obliterating the 3 for 9 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Bangalore on December 25, 2012.

# The runs conceded by Pandya are the least by an Indian bowler while taking 3 or more wickets in a T20I. Ravichandran had figures of 4-1-8-4 vs Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam on February 14, 2016.

# Ajinkya Rahane has registered his second duck in T20Is one each against Pakistan and England.

# Pakistan’s 83 is their third lowest total in T20Is the two lowest being 74 vs Australia at Dubai (DSC) on 10-9- 2012 and 82 vs West Indies at Dhaka on 1-4-2014.

# Pakistan’s 83 is the third lowest by a team vs India the lowest two being England’s 80 at Colombo (RPS) on September 23, 2012 and Sri Lanka’s 82 at Visakhapatnam on February 14, 2016.

# In Pakistan’s innings, not even a single duck was registered. Only once a total of less than 83 did not contain a single duck – Sri Lanka’s 82 at Visakhapatnam on February 14, 2016.

# Ravindra Jadeja (2/11) has produced his second best bowling performance in T20Is his best being 3 for 48 vs West Indies at Dhaka on March 23, 2014.

# India scored 21 for three in the mandatory powerplay their previous lowest score being 24 for four vs Australia at Bridgetown on May 7, 2010.

# Virat Kohli (49) has registered his second highest score vs Pakistan in T20Is behind the 78 not out at Colombo (RPS) on September 30, 2012.

# Kohli’s batting record vs Pakistan is superb in T20Is his tally being 199 in five innings at an average of 66.33. The said tally is the highest by any batsman involving India and Pakistan in T20Is.

# Kohli’s sixth Man of the Match award in T20Is is his second vs Pakistan.

# For the first time in a calendar year, Kohli has received three MOM awards two vs Australia and one vs Pakistan.

# Kohli is averaging 83.83 in successful chases 503 in eleven innings, including five fifties the highest amongst batsmen with atleast 500 runs. Overall he is averaging 73.44 in chases his tally being 661 in 14 innings, including seven fifties.

# Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were associated in a partnership of 68 India’s second highest for the fourth wicket vs Pakistan in T20Is the highest being 97 between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh at Ahmedabad on December 28, 2012.

# The aforesaid partnership is the highest for the fourth wicket when a team has loss three wickets for less than ten runs the previous highest being 62 between Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal for Bangladesh vs Netherlands at The Hague on July 26, 2012.

# In India’s innings, three ducks were recorded the first two instances being vs England at Kolkata on October 29, 2011 and vs South Africa at Cuttack on October 5, 2015.

# For the third time, India have taken six wickets in the first ten overs England had scored 54 for six at Colombo (RPS) on Sept.23, 2012; Sri Lanka had managed 54 for six at Visakhapatnam on February 14, 2016 and Pakistan had made 47 for six at Dhaka on February 26, 2016.

# Hardik Pandya has registered his first duck in T20Is.

# Mohammad Sami has captured at least a wicket in all his eight T20Is his tally being 16 in eight matches at an average of 14.75.

