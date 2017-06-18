India, Pakistan apply final touches before ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final; watch videos

Virat Kohli’s performance will a key for India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Virat Kohli’s performance will a key for India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

As the cricket world gears up for the epic blockbuster game, where not only the players but the fans too will be under immense pressure. With all their departments covered, the defending champions India will take the field at The Oval hoping of defending the title they won in 2013. Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to win their maiden Champions Trophy Title.

Both the captains met on Saturday where they had a photo shoot with the trophy for which they will take on each other.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that his team is looking at the summit clash as just another game for them. Meanwhile, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has said that his young team is very excited for the finale and will enter the field with a do-or-die attitude.

Speedster Mohammad Amir is likely to be back in the squad after he missed Pakistan’s semi-final match

India and Pakistan are playing each other after 10 years in an ICC tournament final. Last time these two teams clashed for the title, it was MS Dhoni-led young brigade who won the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd