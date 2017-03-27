India on verge of series win after seamers put Australia on the mat in Dharamsala

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India for his three wickets. (Source: Reuters) Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India for his three wickets. (Source: Reuters)

For the first time in this series, the Indian pacers got an extended spell first up. When Ajinkya Rahane introduced Kuldeep Yadav as the first bowling change in Australia’s second innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav had already bowled 13 overs at the Australia batsmen. This is the first instance that India bowled those overs with pacers.

After bowling out India for 332 in the first innings, Australia began their second innings 32 run behind India. With more than two-and-a-half days left in the Test match, Australia would have liked to bat long and set a good target for India.

But, Indian pacers did not want to spent that much time out in the park. Umesh and Bhuvneshwar produced one of the most lethal spells of pace bowling, and probably the best of this home season, to pick three wickets before Tea and later, spinners captalised on the start to bowl out Australia for 137.

India, needing 106 runs to win the Test and the series, were 19 for no loss with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul at the crease at stumps on day three with 87 more needed in minimum 180 overs.

India capped off a fabulous day with some stunning bowling effort after Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha helped them take lead. Resuming the day at 248 for 6, India crossed the 300-run mark and were looking good for a big lead before Pat Cummins had Jadeja played on. The Indian all-rounder scored 63 runs.

India lost two more wickets in space of 12 balls as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha headed back to the pavillion. In the end, Nathan Lyon picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket when he picked Kuldeep Yadav as the final wicket in Indian innings.

The start of the Australian innings saw Matt Renshaw and David Warner struggle against the pace of Umesh. The Indian pacer was rewarded when he got the latter caught behind. Pitching one on the good length area, the ball swung away slightly but Warner had to play at it. It took a faint edge off Warner’s bat and Saha took the catch.

Four over later, Bhuvneshwar had Smith played on. The centurion of the first innings smashed back to back four but while playing a pull off a short ball outside off, he got a bottom edge and it hit the stumps.

Umesh once again showed his lethal pace to get Renshaw, who was caught at the crease and had no clue what to do to the delivery.

Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb then counter-attacked India by punishing Kuldeep and it looked like Australia will be safe for some time. They both shared a 55-run stand to take Australia to 86 for the loss of three wickets.

Umesh has played 12 out of the 13 Tests…has picked up crucial wickets. AND hasn’t dropped a km of pace throughout. Superstar. 😊👍 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 March 2017

Handscomb and Maxwell were steering Australia to safety before Tea when Ashwin produced a brilliantly delivery, getting some drift, to induce the edge off Handscomb’s bat. But the wicket belonged to Rahane who took a blinder at first slip, moving towards his right to hang on to a quick catch.

Jadeja also chipped in with a wicket at the stroke of Tea when Shaun Marsh was caught at short-leg. Australia were at this stage 92 for four and led by only 60 runs.

After Tea, Maxwell was the first wicket to fall for Australia after scoring 45 runs as he was trapped in front by Ashwin. The batsman reviewed it but it was umpire’s call.

Playing Hoylake .. The sun is shining … and the Aussies are collapsing … if Carlsberg did Monday Mornings …. #IndvAus — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 27 March 2017

A small partnership between Wade and Cummins initiated but that was ended by Jadeja when Cummins was caught at slips after scoring 12 runs. Jadeja then had Steve O’Keefe caught at short leg. And matters got worse when Nathan Lyon was caught at second slip off Umesh Yadav and Australia had lost three wickets for one run.

Before the final wicket, there was drama in Dharamsala. Hazlewood edged one off Ashwin to Vijay at slip and he claimed the catch rushed to the pavillion to change. But replays showed that it was not a clean catch and he had to come back again. But, two balls later, Ashwin trapped Hazlewood in front and Australia were bowled out for 137.

Ashwin now has 81 wickets in the season, the highest for bowler, while Jadeja has 71, the third highest ever.

