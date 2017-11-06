India vs New Zealand: India not missing fifth bowler in T20Is, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled to pick wickets in the T20I series against New Zealand. (PTI Photo) Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled to pick wickets in the T20I series against New Zealand. (PTI Photo)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of India’s leading bowler in limited-overs cricket and his partner from the other end, Jasprit Bumrah has reciprocated the good work. The two will once again will share the responsibility of sharing the new ball attack for India in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday.

India won the first game but lost the second game as New Zealand forced a decider in the three-match series. Despite a 40-run loss in the second game, Bhuvneshwar feels India are not missing a fifth bowler.

“You cannot blame the bowler for the loss. Other teams are there to play as well. We have played good cricket against Australia and even when we toured West Indies. The three-match series are very small and if you lose the first game and then tie it 1-1, you have to play a decider,” he said

“As far as a fifth bowler is concern, we have Hardik Pandya and others bowl part-time. We haven’t missed a bowler so far. If your main bowlers do not take a wicket or go for runs, then you miss a bowler. But we think a lot about team combination.”

While Bhuvneshwar has struggled in the T20I series against New Zealand, Bumrah has been brilliant with both the new and old balls. He gave only 24 runs from his four overs in the second game despite New Zealand posted a mammoth 196/4.

“Bumrah has a different action which creates problems for the batsmen but he has improved a lot of things with his action. He had these yorkers and slower ones earlier as well. So when you bowl with Bumrah you have confidence that if you need to save runs later, if you bowl well, he will also do it with me. Another good thing is that when the match begins, we talk to each other about the wicket, what strategy we can make. It’s of great help for both the bowlers,” he said.

New Zealand opening batsman Colim Munro scored his second century in T20Is this year and Bhuvneshwar admitted that he has been the only batsman who has troubled the Indian bowlers in this series.

“Colin Munro has troubled us but others as well. Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill are good batsmen as well. We can’t really pin-point one batsman when the team is playing really well. Both series have come to the decider so Munro is the dangerous batsman but the whole team is a good one,” he said.

