India not getting complacent at any stage, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored his 29th ODI century for India. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli scored his 29th ODI century for India. (Source: PTI)

India will continue to experiment with the playing XI and the 168-run win in the fourth one-day international was a clinical win, captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli said on Thursday in Colombo. He added that it was a good game for India as they humbled India to increase the lead in the series to 4-0.

“It was a good game for us. We spoke about not getting complacent at any stage and today was a clinical performance,” Kohli said.

After winning the toss, Kohli elected to bat and India posted 375 for 5 with the captain hitting 131 off 96 balls and opener Rohit Sharma making 104 off 88 balls. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 207 runs in the 43rd over.

“We wanted to bat first because we hadn’t batted first in the three games. The wicket was amazing to bat on. It was a good toss to win, we put up a good score and it was very difficult for the opposition to maintain that required run rate.”

The Indian captain also added that the guys who got an opportunity in the game will continue to get more opportunities and their will be flexibility in the Indian playing XI.

“We’ve given opportunities to three new guys. They will get another opportunity. Batting order is flexible and we can experiment depending on the situation of the game.” he said.

It was another bad day in the field for Sri Lanka and stand-in skipper Lasith Malinga said that it did not feel good to lose a game despite him achieving a personal landmark of 300 wickets in ODIs.

“300 wickets is special. But, it is just a number. I feel these last few days, I’m not doing well for the team. Still lost the game and that doesn’t feel good. We are still to get 250 in the series, I think the youngsters are too excited and couldn’t perform well to their potential. Hopefully they will comeback strong and perform well in the coming games,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd