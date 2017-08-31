Only in Express

India not getting complacent at any stage, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli described India's 168-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI as a clinical performance and said he would continue to experiment with the team's line-up in the fifth and final one-day international which will be played on September 3.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Updated: August 31, 2017 11:51 pm
india vs sri lanka 2017, ind vs sl, virat kohli Virat Kohli scored his 29th ODI century for India. (Source: PTI)
Related News

India will continue to experiment with the playing XI and the 168-run win in the fourth one-day international was a clinical win, captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli said on Thursday in Colombo. He added that it was a good game for India as they humbled India to increase the lead in the series to 4-0.

“It was a good game for us. We spoke about not getting complacent at any stage and today was a clinical performance,” Kohli said.

After winning the toss, Kohli elected to bat and India posted 375 for 5 with the captain hitting 131 off 96 balls and opener Rohit Sharma making 104 off 88 balls. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 207 runs in the 43rd over.

“We wanted to bat first because we hadn’t batted first in the three games. The wicket was amazing to bat on. It was a good toss to win, we put up a good score and it was very difficult for the opposition to maintain that required run rate.”

The Indian captain also added that the guys who got an opportunity in the game will continue to get more opportunities and their will be flexibility in the Indian playing XI.

“We’ve given opportunities to three new guys. They will get another opportunity. Batting order is flexible and we can experiment depending on the situation of the game.” he said.

It was another bad day in the field for Sri Lanka and stand-in skipper Lasith Malinga said that it did not feel good to lose a game despite him achieving a personal landmark of 300 wickets in ODIs.

“300 wickets is special. But, it is just a number. I feel these last few days, I’m not doing well for the team. Still lost the game and that doesn’t feel good. We are still to get 250 in the series, I think the youngsters are too excited and couldn’t perform well to their potential. Hopefully they will comeback strong and perform well in the coming games,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
36
Zone A - Match 55
FT
32
U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (36-32)
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 56
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 