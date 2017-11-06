India-New Zealand T20 marks return of international cricket to Thiruvananthapuram

Tickets are sold-out for the match with thousands expected to arrive from across the state. (Source: PTI) Tickets are sold-out for the match with thousands expected to arrive from across the state. (Source: PTI)

International cricket is set to make a return to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, on Tuesday as India play New Zealand in what is expected to be a nail-biting final of the three-match T20 series. This will also be the first T20 match to be played in the state.

The last time an international match was played in Thiruvananthapuram was in 1988 at the University Stadium when West Indies played against India. West Indies won that match and went on to win the series.

The T20 on Tuesday will be played at the new Greenfield Stadium, which can also be used as a football ground. In 2015, the stadium had hosted the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) in the final of which India beat Afghanistan to emerge as the winner. The stadium can seat up to 50,000 people, including 4,000 VIP seats and 500 seats for differently-abled people. The stadium is part of the Sports Hub, which also includes facilities for tennis, badminton, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Tickets are sold-out for the match with thousands expected to arrive in the state capital from across the state. However, the major worry for spectators will be the rain, which may play a spoiler. “There is a good chance of rain in Thiruvananthapuram and the rest of Kerala tomorrow (Tuesday). Some pockets of the city will get a good amount of rainfall if there is no major cloud movement,” said Sudevan, director of the Indian Meteorological Department based in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Kerala is receiving rain as part of the northeast monsoon when thundershowers are likely. The average duration of rain is one-and-a-half to two hours,” he added.

While Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) officials were not available for comment, there are reports that the stadium can start a match within ten minutes of the end of rain because of good drainage facilities. The pitch is being seen as favourable for batsmen.

The match is likely to see the attendance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who hails from the city. In fact, the actor was present at the official ceremony of the start of ticket-distribution.

The series is currently tied 1-1. India won the first T20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi by 53 runs but saw New Zealand level the series by winning the Rajkot T20 by 40 runs.

