Prithvi Shaw named India’s captain for U-19 World Cup

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw saw his performance in domestic season bear fruit as the 18-year was named as the captain of India’s squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup. Shaw, who notched up three centuries and two half tons for Mumbai in five Ranji Trophy matches will lead the 16-member Indian team in the tournament next year in New Zealand.

“The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked the India U19 team for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018. The 16 -team event will be held in New Zealand from 13th January to 3rd February 2018,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

The BCCI official further added that India will organise a preparatory camp in Bengaluru from December 8 to December 22 in Bengaluru. “A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from Dec 8 -22, 2017. Mumbai’s Shaw and Bengal’s Porel have been permitted to join their respective Ranji Trophy sides for the quarterfinal stage and will join the camp on 12th December,” Choudhary said.

Three-time U-19 World Cup champions India failed to win the tournament last time around after suffering a defeat at the hands of West Indies in Bangladesh. India have won the tournament thrice in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

The India U-19 team:

Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

The list of standby players: Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare.

