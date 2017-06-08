India missed R Ashwin in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 contest against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli’s decision to leave out R Ashwin is certainly baffling since the Sri Lankan side had three left-handers on their side. Virat Kohli’s decision to leave out R Ashwin is certainly baffling since the Sri Lankan side had three left-handers on their side.

Led by Angelo Matthews, the young brigade of Sri Lanka, have caused a huge upset by beating India at the Oval. Chasing a target of 321 Sri Lanka began cautiously but then stitched a couple of good partnerships to gain the upper hand in the match.

The star of the match for the Lankans was Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka. Incidentally, both of them are left-handers and it is here that India missed the services of R Ashwin. Aswin is a street smart bowler and has an exceptional record against left-handers. The Sri Lankan side had three left-handers on their side and not playing Ashwin certainly proved costly for team India. With such a strong batting unit, team India could have easily fit in Ashwin in their side and Virat Kohli’s decision to leave him out is certainly baffling.

The Sri Lankan team has a mix of youth and experience which can take them deep into the tournament The opening partnership set up the platform for the middle order to perform. The Sri Lankan played to their strengths and the youngsters delivered and played to their potential. after this performance, the confidence will be sky high. Now both the matches are virtual quarter-finals.

