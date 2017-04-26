India miss squad submission deadline for Champions Trophy: Everything you need to know about the matter

India haven’t announced their Champions Trophy squad despite the April 25 deadline. (Source: PTI) India haven’t announced their Champions Trophy squad despite the April 25 deadline. (Source: PTI)

ICC had set April 25 as the final date for naming of the Champions Trophy squads. All teams have already named their squads for the tournament that starts from June 1 barring the Indian cricket team. Thereafter, teams are allowed to make changes to the squad until May 25. If any changes after the date, they could be medical in nature but they would have to be ratified by ICC. Even the April 25 date is not a deadline, BCCI could have announced a provisional squad and then tinkered, if needed, later. The reason for the squads now is to allow for bookings, merchandising, promotion and publicity. However, the fact remains that BCCI have opted to not name a squad as yet.

Why has BCCI not named the squad?

The heart of the matter is the ICC revenue sharing model and BCCI’s reduced share in the revenue sharing pie. With the meetings at ICC scheduled this week, BCCI are pushing for more money as ICC looks to move away from the big three model in place earlier. With plans to undo the big-three model, BCCI’s share would have gone down from $570 million to $290 million. Thereafter, during negotiations, ICC offered to increase the share to $400 million but that was reportedly rejected by the Indian board. BCCI, as per information available with The Indian Express, would have to be happy with $530 million for the eight year cycle according to the model suggested by ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar.

What if ICC-BCCI don’t come to a consensus?

With the meetings taking place this week, it remains tough to say whether ICC would budge on BCCI’s call for $530 million. In the past, there have been suggestions and rumours that the board could pull out of the Champions Trophy in case ICC fail to agree. However, considering the overhaul underway within BCCI with a Committee of Administrators (CoA) overseeing the day-to-day operations, the two representatives at the meeting – CEO Rahul Johri and secretary Amitabh Choudhary, don’t have the power to revoke the MPA (Members Participation Agreement).

At a recent SGM, many BCCI members were against the team pulling out of the tournament to be played in England and Wales. But there is likely to be another meeting after the ICC meet on the next step by the board.

