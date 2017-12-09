India look to top ICC ODI Rankings with whitewash over Sri Lanka

India can pip South Africa in ICC ODI Rankings by decimal points if they win Dharamsala ODI. (Source: BCCI Twitter) India can pip South Africa in ICC ODI Rankings by decimal points if they win Dharamsala ODI. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

India, who need only a point to pip South Africa in ICC One Day International Rankings, can take the top spot by delivering a whitewash in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. India go into the ODI series against Sri Lanka starting Sunday with the first match being played in Dharamsala.

Both India and South Africa are ranked at 120 points on the ICC ODI Team Rankings table. Even though India would overtake the Proteas by a point if they win the first ODI, the hosts require two more wins to maintain the lead. If India win Dharamsala ODI, they will edge South Africa on decimal points but wins in Mohali and Visakakhapatnam will ensure them top spot since Sri Lanka are eighth on the table with 83 points.

India, who are top-ranked in Test cricket, would slip to 119 points even with a 2-1 win in the upcoming ODI series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will remain on 83 points even with a 3-0 loss but can win up to four points with a series whitewash.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. It has been predicted to rain in the opening ODI in Dharamsala. The hosts recently ended three-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a 1-0 win, recording their ninth consecutive Test series win.

