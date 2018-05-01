India extend lead at the top of ICC Test Team Rankings

Virat Kohli received the ICC Test Championship Mace in February. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli received the ICC Test Championship Mace in February. (Source: BCCI)

India have maintained their hold at the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings and only strenghtened their position by increasing the gap at the top following the annual update in which series results from 2014-15 are removed and outcomes from the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons are weighted at 50 per cent. This has seen India’s lead over South Africa stretch from four to 13 points as the Virat Kohli-captained side gained four points to reach an aggregate of 125 while South Africa have lost five points to slip to 112 points. Despite the drop in points, the Proteas are comfortably ahead of the remaining sides.

Australia are third in the rankings with 106 points having gained four points following the update, stealing the position from New Zealand, who had overtaken them at the last cut-off date of April 3. At that stage, New Zealand had assured themselves of $200,000 by finishing third. Meanwhile, India and South Africa had bagged a $1 million and $500,000 for their first and second finish at the cut-off date. Post the update today, on May 1, New Zealand remain on 102 points while England have bridged the gap by gaining one point to 98 points.

In interesting movement lower down the order, Bangladesh have moved ahead of West Indies, who are in ninth position for the first time ever. The Windies have lost five points and are now on 67 points while Bangladesh, after gaining four points, have accumulated 75 points to steer 8 points clear of the Windies.

The table will see two new entrants in the form of Afghanistan and Ireland after they play their first Tests following their Full Membership status. Ireland are due to play their first Test against Pakistan in Dublin, from May 11 while Afghanistan will don the white kit for the first time against India in Bengaluru from June 14.

ICC Test Team Rankings (as on May 1, 2018)

1. India – 125 points (+4 points)

2. South Africa – 112 points (-5 points)

3. Australia – 106 points (+4 points)

4. New Zealand – 102 points

5. England – 98 points (+1 point)

6. Sri Lanka – 94 points (-1 point)

7. Pakistan – 86 points (-2 points)

8. Bangladesh – 75 points (+4 points)

9. Windies – 67 points (-5 points)

10. Zimbabwe – 2 points (+1 point)

