Shikhar Dhawan asks Shahid Afridi to ‘fix own country’ in aftermath of Kashmir comment

Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday slammed former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi for his comments, made via Twitter, asking the United Nations to take ‘action against India for people’s plight in Kashmir’. In a tweet, the 31-year-old asked Afridi to focus on improving the conditions in his country before talking about India. “Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho (First, improve your country and keep your thoughts with you),” he said.

The left-handed batsman further said that India knows what it needs to do improve the situations in our country. “Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao (What we are doing with our country is good for us and we know what to do in the future. Do not use too much brains),” he said.

Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho. Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 5 April 2018

Dhawan’s remarks came in response to Afridi’s tweet in which he described the recent violence in Kashmir as “appalling”. “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” he had said in a tweet.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma also replied to Afridi on Thursday and said that he is “offended” by his remarks. “As an Indian, I feel offended to see such baseless remarks! Kashmir is, was and…will always be an integral part of India,” he said.

As an Indian, I feel offended to see such baseless remarks! Kashmir is, was and…will always be an integral part of India. — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 5 April 2018

Other cricketing stars including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev also responded to Afridi’s remarks while speaking to media on Wednesday. Speaking to media, India’s current skipper said that he would never support someone speaking against the country. “As an Indian, you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure. But having said that, it’s a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don’t engage in it but definitely, your priority stays with your nation,” he said.

Tendulkar also spoke to media at an event in Mumbai and said that no outside needs to advise India on their internal matters. “It is obvious that we have capable people to manage our country, run our country. No outsider needs to tell us what we need to do,” he said.

Kapil Dev lambasted Afridi while speaking to media and said, “Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people.”

