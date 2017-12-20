India is the No.1 Test side and I hope they can deliver in South Africa, says Gautam Gambhir

India’s tour to South Africa will be the Litmus Test for Virat Kohli and his men. (Source: PTI) India’s tour to South Africa will be the Litmus Test for Virat Kohli and his men. (Source: PTI)

India’s tour to South Africa will be the Litmus Test for Virat Kohli and his men. The Test series which will begin from January 5, will witness the top two sides in cricket collided in a battle for supremacy. While the Proteas will be favourites at home, veteran Indian batsmen Gautam Gambhir has put his weight behind the men in blue and said that since India is the number one side in the longest format, they should win in all conditions.

In an interview with PTI, Gambhir said, “It’s going to be a tough tour because South Africa is a very good side especially in their own backyard. They have got quality bowling, they have got quality batting. India really has to play well to beat them.”

“I hope they have got the confidence from what they have done in the last two years. Even if they have played the bulk of their cricket at home, they should go to South Africa with a lot of confidence, a lot of belief as the no.1 Test side and I hope they can deliver there,” he added.

“Ultimately, the no.1 side should be able to win in every condition. I hope India continues the same form what they have shown at home,” Gambhir observed.

The tour to South Africa will be the first among the several away tours for India. Next year India will also travel to England and Australia where the famed Indian line up will be tested in conditions conducive to seam bowling .

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd