India is my home away from home, says Australia captain Steve Smith

Australian captain Steve Smith has spent a better part of 2017 in India, first with the Australian team touring the country for a four-match Test series and then as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 Indian Premier League season. He said that India has almost become “his home away from home.”

“I love India, and I really enjoy being here for long periods while playing,” said Smith in an interview with Hindustan Times, “We come so often, it has almost become my home away from home. I even have favourite restaurants. The food’s a bit spicy for me, but I can certainly make out the difference between North Indian cuisine and a South Indian preparation. Outside, the temperature takes a toll on you, but the warmth of the people makes up for that.”

He also said admitted that he was struck by the beauty of Dharamsala but went on to call Pune his favourite, owing to his affiliation with the city. “Dharamsala is beautiful, but I must be politically correct, and being a Rising Pune Supergiant, say Pune’s my favourite city in India!” he said, “Honestly, my second innings 100 in Pune recently is something I rate as one of my best ever…and us going on to win that Test match was fantastic!”

Smith said that he was a little unsure of how he would find India before his first trip to the country. “I honestly didn’t know what to expect. But the passion people have for the game of cricket makes it so enjoyable for a professional cricketer to be here,” said the Australian captain, “If asked to pick one thing I love about Indians, it’d have to be their enthusiasm for everything: cricket, movies and life in general. If I have friends visiting, I’d like to take them to a cricket match…you can’t see India through my eyes without experiencing the crowds and noise at a game.”

