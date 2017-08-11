India is 20 years behind in terms of knowledge: Kevin Durant’s shocking revelations after visit to Taj Mahal

Kevin Durant was recently in India for a NBA visit. (Source: AP) Kevin Durant was recently in India for a NBA visit. (Source: AP)

Kevin Durant might have taken back many memories from his recent India visit but when asked to describe his experience, the Golden State Warriors star said that though it was a unique experience, he returned with a cultural shock.

“Um, it was a unique experience. I went with no expectation, no view on what it’s supposed to be like. I usually go to places where I at least have a view in my head. India, I’m thinking I’m going to be around palaces and royalty and gold — basically thought I was going to Dubai. Then when I landed there, I saw the culture and how they live and it was rough,” Durant told The Athletic in an interview.

The NBA Finals MVP said that India is a country that is 20 years behind in terms of knowledge. Adding that that was a bunch of underprivileged people who want to learn how to play basketball, Durant explained his visit to India.

“It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s— was really, really dope to me,” he said.

During his NBA visit to India, Durant held the largest training session of basketball where 3,459 children trained at the same time to make it a Guniness World Record. His foundation also donated two basketball in New Delhi and he later went to see the Taj Mahal.

Describing his experience of the Taj Mahal visit, he said that it was an eye opener how it was built 500 years ago and people come to see it. He narrated an incident which made his opinion about India.

“Yeah. As I was driving up to the Taj Mahal, like I said, I thought that this would be holy ground, super protected, very very clean. And as I’m driving up, it’s like, s—, this used to remind me of some neighborhoods I would ride through as a kid. Mud in the middle of the street, houses were not finished but there were people living in them. No doors. No windows. The cows in the street, stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. It’s like holy s—, this was built 500 years ago and everyone comes here. It’s just an eye-opener,” he said.

