Mohammed Shami played for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. (Source: PTI) Mohammed Shami played for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. (Source: PTI)

Making a late inclusion in their Test squad for the final match against Australia, Indian cricket team has included pacer Mohammed Shami for the Dharamsala Test which begins on Saturday. Shami had missed the first three Tests of the ongoing series due to injury.

