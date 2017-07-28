India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: Who said what on Twitter after India take mammoth lead at Galle

Abhinav Mukund and captain Virat Kohli lived up to the expectations, handling the innings beautifully. (Source: Reuters) Abhinav Mukund and captain Virat Kohli lived up to the expectations, handling the innings beautifully. (Source: Reuters)

India are in a commanding position after establishing full control over Sri Lanka with a 498-run lead in the second innings on day three of the first Test match at Galle. After putting up a massive total of 600 runs on the board in the first innings, India continued to build pressure on the Lankan batsmen from the first session of day three. Cricket experts and former Cricketers expressed their opinion on Twitter regarding the match. Here we look at some of the Twitter reactions.

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked up three wickets including Rangana Herath and Lahiru Kumara. For Sri Lanka, Dilruwan Perera proved to be a standout performer as he smashed fiery 92 runs in his debut Test, taking Sri Lanka’s innings close to 300-mark.

If I had to describe Kohli’s innings in one word I would choose unhurried. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 July 2017

Follow OFF #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 July 2017

Both first innings centurions Dhawan & Pujara gone cheaply, but massive 309 runs first innings deficit limits extent of Sri Lanka delight — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 28 July 2017

What will make the Lankans happy is the rain, of course! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 28 July 2017

Finally, the hosts were bowled out for 291 in their first innings. With an option of giving a follow-on, India chose to bat in the second innings and put up a solid lead on the scoreboard.

The opening wicket partnership failed to provide stability as previous innings hero Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 14 runs. KL Rahul’s replacement, Abhinav Mukund and captain Virat Kohli lived up to the expectations, and handled the innings beautifully, smashing 133-runs for the third wicket. Unfortunately, Mukund had to depart for 81 during the last over of the day. Kohli is still unbeaten on 76 as India finished at 189 for the loss of three wickets.

