India clinch number-one ODI ranking after South Africa series win

India took a fair lead over South Africa to become the top-ranked team in ICC ODI Rankings after the 73-run win on Tuesday at Port Elizabeth. The win gave India an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six-match ODI series. Irrespective of how the final ODI in Centurion pans out, India will remain the top-ranked side in the world. Virat Kohli captained India are also the top-ranked Test side.

India came into the six-match series in second spot on 119 points with South Africa leading by 121 runs. After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, India unofficially took the top-spot but now things will become official when the series concludes. After the 4-1 lead, India move to 122 points while South Africa drop to 118 points. A win for India on Friday and the Virat Kohli-led side would extend that gap with 123 points as against 117 points. However, should South Africa win, India will shed one point to become No. 1 with 121 points and South Africa will stand second on 119 points.

For South Africa, things may not remain rosy even if they do win, though. If England beat New Zealand 5-0 in the upcoming five-match ODI series, England would move to second while South Africa would drop even further.

This is the fifth time that India have taken the top spot in ICC ODI Rankings and for the first time since October 2017. The first time India rose to the top spot was back in January, 2013.

