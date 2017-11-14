India humiliated by Bangladesh, two days after Nepal loss; crash out of U-19 Asia Cup

Himanshu Rana is the captain of India U-19 Asia Cup. Himanshu Rana is the captain of India U-19 Asia Cup.

India were knocked out of the U-19 Asia Cup after suffering their second straight defeat in three days. The defending champions lost to Nepal on Sunday and suffered a similar fate against Bangladesh on Tuesday to crash out of the tournament. Rain in Kuala Lumpur had forced the match to be reduced to 32 overs per side and Bangladesh, after electing to field, restricted India for 187 for 8 in 32 overs. The Bangladesh batsmen performed just the opposite of Indians and chased down the target with four overs remaining.

After the defeat, India are out of the tournament and now Nepal and Bangladesh, from Group A, qualified for the semi-finals. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the other two teams to reach semi-final from Group B.

India were reduced to 87 for 4 at halfway mark and were struggling to find batsmen who could play out the overs. Salman Khan, coming in at number seven, scored an unbeaten 39 to help India cross the 150-run mark.

