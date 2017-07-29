India humble Sri Lanka with 304-run win in Galle Test

India completed a 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. (Source: AP) India completed a 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. (Source: AP)

India made sure they get an extra rest day by ending the first Test against Sri Lanka on the fourth day itself. They completed a 300-run victory over Sri Lanka and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after bowling out Sri Lanka for 249 in the second innings after setting a target to 550 runs on Saturday.

Actually, Sri Lanka lost only eight wickets but were adjudged bowled out as captain Rangana Herath and batsman Asela Gunaratne were not available to bat after suffering from different injuries. Herath was hit on the thumb while fielding on Friday and he did not take field on Saturday. Gunaratne had fractured his thumb while attempting a catch at second slip on day one and since been ruled out of the series.

India’s biggest victory outside home was set up by the total of 600 in the first innings before bowling out Sri Lanka for 291 and taking a 309-run lead. India did not enforce a follow-on but decided to bat again. Abhinav Mukund made 81 and captain Virat Kohli made his 17th Test century to help India set a target of 550 runs. India declared their second innings for 240 for 3.

India got over five hours to bowl out Sri Lanka, a side which was without two batsmen, and it wasn’t difficult for the bowlers once the pacers gave them two early wickets. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets among themselves to wrap up the middle order and the tail and hand India the win.

