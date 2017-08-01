India to host Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in home season

India will play 23 international matches in the domestic home season. India will play 23 international matches in the domestic home season.

The BCCI Tours and Fixtures committee convened on Tuesday in Kolkata and decided that the national team would play 23 International matches from September to December later in the year. During this period, India will host Australia, New Zealand Sri Lanka while playing three Tests, 11 ODIs and nine T20Is. Following these three series, India will fly to South Africa in an away series – which will be truncated following the domestic international season.

Sri Lanka will be third to visit India from November 15 to December 24 with the three Tests against the neighbours to be played in Delhi, Kolkata, and Nagpur. The two teams will also be playing three ODIs and three T20Is. Australia will tour from September 17 to October 11 with five ODIs and three T20s to be played. New Zealand will follow right after from October 22 to November 7 with the teams playing three ODIs and three T20Is.

The five ODIs between India and Australia will be played in Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indore, Kolkata with the T20s to be played in Hyderabad, Ranchi, Guwahati.

The three ODIs between India and New Zealand will be played in Pune, Mumbai, Kanpur and three T20s in Delhi, Cuttack, Rajkot.

“There are 23 International matches at home. Three Tests, 11 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals. Each and every venue in India will be covered. Barsapara in Assam and Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram have got Test status. Both are vying for Test matches. Most of the bigger centres want either a T20 International or ODIs,” a BCCI official had said to PTI.

Sri Lanka’s series to India was initially scheduled for February in 2018 but was brought forward following the island nation’s invite to play in the Independence Cup in March next year. India are already in Sri Lanka at the moment where they will play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I.

“The Sri Lanka tour to India has been brought forward from February next year because we are hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period,” said Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva on Saturday (July 29). “Sri Lanka was due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year and the dates would have clashed with the Independence Cup. That’s why we requested the Indian board for a change to bring the tour forward and they have agreed.”

Australia tour of India: September 17 to October 11. Five ODIs and three T20s.

Five ODIs in: Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indore, Kolkata

Three T20s in: Hyderabad, Ranchi, Guwahati

New Zealand tour of India: October 22 to November 7. Three ODIs and three T20s.

Three ODIs in: Pune, Mumbai, Kanpur

Three T20s in: Delhi, Cuttack, Rajkot

Sri Lanka tour of India: November 15 to December 24. Three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s.

Three Tests in: Delhi, Kolkata, and Nagpur.

Three ODIs in: Dharamsala, Mohali, Vizag

Three T20s in: Kochi/Thiruvanantpuram, Indore, Mumbai.

