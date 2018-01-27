We haven’t taken 60 wickets in the past, bowlers were the biggest positive in South Africa: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli applauded his side for their monumental efforts and reserved special praise for his bowlers. Virat Kohli applauded his side for their monumental efforts and reserved special praise for his bowlers.

India secured a sensational victory on Saturday after defeating South Africa at Johannesburg by 63 runs. An ecstatic Indian skipper Virat Kohli applauded his side for their monumental efforts and reserved special praise for his bowlers. Stating that the performance of the bowlers was the biggest positive for him, Kohli maintained that the lower-order showed a lot of character.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kohli said, “The bowlers were the biggest positive; we haven’t done 60 wickets in the past. We want to correct certain mistakes. That lower-order showed character. This win feels great. As batsmen, if we can think about countering conditions better, we can do away from home.”

On the character displayed by his side, the 29-year-old said, “We required some character on a pitch that was very difficult but our guys showed great guts. Batting first didn’t go down well with a lot of people. Hats off to the team for showing character after the series was gone.”

Complementing Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla for their gritty knocks, Kohli said, “It’s a funny game. You think of many ways to get a batsman out. Amla and Elgar played well. In pressure situations, when wickets go down in Test cricket, it’s very difficult to come back.”

Meanwhile, South African captain Faf du Plessis expressed disappointment over the performance of his side and said, “I think India outplayed us in this Test. We didn’t take our chances. We were just sloppy. From bowling point of view, we weren’t consistent as the previous Tests. From a fielding point of view, we were just average compared to Centurion. India were the better team. It was a surprise how the surface played this morning. Once we got through that, Elgar and Hashim (had a) great partnership together. But the wicket tells you that the bowlers tend to do a bit more.

“We are disappointed to lose the Test. But if you had asked me 2-1 before the series, I’d have taken it hands down. India is a fantastic side. We played very good cricket throughout the series and are the deserved series winners and I am very proud of my team,” he concluded by saying.

