India have always banked on spinners, irrespective of the wicket, says Mithali Raj

The team will leave on June 11 and arrive in UK one week prior to the official warm-up matches. (Source: PTI)

Indian women’s skipper Mithali Raj has claimed that in the upcoming Women’s World Cup in England, India will bank on its spin quotient irrespective of the pitch on offer.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai she said, “Honestly everybody prefers to have extra fast bowlers in the side. But India has always banked on spinners, irrespective of the wicket. Whether in Australia, South Africa (or elsewhere), spinners have done exceptionally well. The three fast bowlers have also been doing well in the past two series.”

“We definitely want to win the World Cup. It is a great platform to show the kind of cricket the girls have been playing for the past couple of years,” she added.

When asked if the inclement weather would be a factor the skipper said, “Weather is definitely an important factor in English conditions. We will see and analyse weather report on a particular match day, whether there are chances of rain or not and accordingly chalk out team plan. It’s early summer there and chances of rain are very much there, so toss is going to play a very important role.”

“We will see how we shuffle our batting order. And wickets are also important. But I am not able to say right now how we are going to prepare in those conditions. We already have witnessed (in the men’s Champions Trophy) how teams are posting 300-plus targets in good sunlight conditions. We will also hope to get such days for our matches,” she concluded.

