India have a good chance of beating South Africa: Lalchand Rajput

India have been in a phenomenal run of form in both the formats. (Source: AP) India have been in a phenomenal run of form in both the formats. (Source: AP)

As the Indian team embarks on a crucial tour to South Africa, former team manager Lalchand Rajput has put his weight behind the men in blue to achieve the rare feat of winning a series in the African nation. Stating that ruthless aggression is a good quality that the Virat Kohli-led side possess Rajput maintained that India has the chance to make history.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the 55-year-old said, “Considering the situation they (India) are in, even if they are playing home or away, they just want to win. Kohli is an aggressive captain who is not afraid to lose. It’s a ruthless team.”

Reserving special praise for stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, the former Afghanistan coach, said, “Virat and Rohit are the key players. Then, you have Ajinkya Rahane and the bowling too is good.”

“India have a good chance of beating the South African cricket team. This team has the potential to do wonders and make history. When he (Rohit) bats, he’s a treat to watch,” said Rajput.

“He was a revelation in the 2007 ICC World T20 and did well in the tri-series in Australia in 2008. Yes, he hasn’t played much Test cricket, but he has been unlucky due to injuries. Even in the Nagpur Test against South Africa in 2010, he was set to make his debut but got injured,” he added.

“Now, things seem good. He did well in the Sri Lanka Tests and hopefully will continue his good form,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd