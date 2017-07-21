Harmanpreet Kaur does something even a men’s India player is yet to do

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 171* runs against Australia women’s team in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-finals. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 171* runs against Australia women’s team in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Harmanpreet Kaur created history on Thursday for Indian cricket when she scored an unbeaten 171 runs from 115 balls with 20 fours and seven sixes coming in her rapid fire inning that thumped the Australian attack and created a big ask for them while batting second at Derby. In the semi-final, she became the first Indian player – male or female – to score over 150 runs in an ODI knockout contest. This has only been done by six players in the history of the sport – now including Harmaanpreet. She also became just the second Indian woman to record a score of over 150 runs in ODIs. Deepti Sharma has a score higher than Harmanpreet’s in women’s ODI history.

Her records don’t just end there. She also became the highest run scorer in Women’s World Cup knockout games – finals, semi-finals and quarter-finals – of the tournament – and the third highest overall. Australia’s Karen Rolton had made 107 not out in the final of the 2005 World Cup which was the previous best in the knockout matches and the only century as well.

Harmanpreet now has the highest score by an Indian in Women’s World Cups as she edged Mithali Raj’s 109 runs – which stood for just six days – against New Zealand in the crucial encounter that helped qualify the team for the semi-finals.

Harmanpreet paced her innings beautifully to start steadily before picking up pace and obliterating the Australian attack including scoring 22 runs in one over from Ashleigh Gardner. In that over, Harmanpreet smacked two fours and two sixes to hurt her bowling figures. The Indian batsman scored her first 50 runs from 64 balls, second 50 runs in 26 balls and took the level up a serious notch for the final 50 in just 17 balls.

