India’s first innings win in Sri Lanka captures eighth consecutive series

India completed an innings and 53-run against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo to seal their consecutive series win. India bowled out Sri Lanka for 386 in the second innings with Ravindra Jadeja picking up five wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Published:August 6, 2017 3:05 pm
india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india cricket Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets as India completed their biggest win in Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)
The 304-run win in Galle was India’s best ever in Sri Lanka but they bettered it in the second Test by beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs on Sunday and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka, following on, delayed the win till Tea on Day 4 but eventually lost the game after being bowled out for 386

Dimuth Karunaratne scored a splendid 141 but no other batsmen should spine on day four as Sri Lanka lost wickets in a heap in the second session of the day. Sri Lanka resumed at 209 for 2 and were behind by 230 runs. They scored 93 runs and lost two wickets in the second session but Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews defied the Indian spinners in the first session.

But, Ravindra Jadeja ran through the batting in the second session, picking up his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. R Ashwin chipped in with three more as Sri Lanka crumbled, much like the pitch. Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav also picked up a wicket each.

This was India’s eighth series on the trot and only Australia have a better record with nine consecutive series win from 2005 to 2008. Virat Kohli also became the first captain to win two Test series in Sri Lanka.

  1. K
    kapoor khandan
    Aug 6, 2017 at 3:51 pm
    SL are Minnows. Indians will be tested when they play overseas especially SA, ENG, NZ and AUST They cannot win in these places for sure
    Reply
  2. M
    Murthy
    Aug 6, 2017 at 3:42 pm
    Congrats India, GREAT Performance against one of the leading teams in the World. I have always respected Sri Lankan batsmen and bowlers for their intelligent ways.
    Reply
