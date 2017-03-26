India fail to keep pace as Nathan Lyon roars for Australia

India lost six wickets on day two against Australia. (Source: PTI) India lost six wickets on day two against Australia. (Source: PTI)

The two days of the Dharamsala Test have thrown an almost similar picture. The batsmen dominated play for a major part of the day but like on day one, a spinner turned it around for his team on day two. If it was debutant Kuldeep Yadav who turned the hero for India on Saturday, it was veteran Nathan Lyon who put Australia back in the game on Sunday.

India, who had just played a single over on Saturday after bowling out Australia for 300, resumed their innings with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul. By Lunch, India had only lost one wicket, that of Vijay. By the end of the second session, India were 152 for the loss of two wickets. But things turned into Australia’s favour as Lyon picked up four wickets for 67 runs to reduce India to 248 for the loss of six wickets. The hosts still trail Australia by 52 runs in the first innings.

Three days still to go in this Test, no team can claim the advantage so far. India were is commanding position when Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting beautifully together. Both looked in no trouble throughout their innings. But loss in concentration from Rahul ended his innings for 60 while Pujara was sent back in the first over after Tea.

The Australian pace duo of Cummins and Josh Hazlewood put the Indian openers under pressure early in the day with some serious pace and bounce. Cummins bent his back to trouble the batsmen but Rahul and Vijay did well to negotiate.

Vijay was finally dismissed by Hazlewood, who bowled a perfect line and length. Vijay poked at one awy from the body and was caught behind. Pujara and Rahul them took India to 64 for 1 at Lunch after scoring at a slow pace throughout the session.

Rahul and Pujara’s partnership was blossoming in the second session as well as they countered the Australian spinners. But it was Cummins lethal spell of pace bowling that ended Rahul’s innings after his fifty.

The Indian opener completed his fifth fifty with a boundary but after scoring 10 more runs, he tried to pull a 144kmph delivery from Cummins which his the toe end of the bat and lobbed to cover fielder. But then Pujara and India captain Ajinkya Rahane stitched together another good partnership for India and took their team to Tea at 143 for two.

But Lyon triggered a mini collapse for India after Tea. In the first over after break, Lyon had Pujara caught at short-leg and an over later, Karun Nair, who has had a dismal series so far, was dismissed in the same mode.

R Ashwin, coming ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, showed no pressure at all and played most deliveries to merit right from the start. With Rahane, he counter-attacked Lyon and other bowlers to take India past 200.

Just when it looked like India were in safe hands, Lyon tricked Rahane in his bowling. The off-spinner got some extra bounce and Rahane misjudged the length, edging it to slips.

Ashwin was later dismissed leg-before even after he reviewed it. The review showed the ball hitting the pad at umpire’s call.

Australia delayed taking the second new ball till the 86th over but in the first over with it, he induced the edge of Saha’s bat, only to see Matt Renshaw drop it at first slip. India will resume on Monday, 52 runs behind Australia with Saha and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd