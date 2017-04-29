India entirely within their rights to withdraw from the Champions Trophy, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests. (Source: PTI) Sunil Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests. (Source: PTI)

Former India skipper, Sunil Gavaskar, has stated that India is within its rights to invoke the Members Participation Agreement (MPA), which was part of the 2014 deal, and pull out of the Champions Trophy.

“If they go strictly by the book, when the 2014 model came into being, I think with that legal agreement, they are entirely within their rights if they decide to withdraw from the tournament,” Gavaskar told NDTV. “The agreement that was there in 2014 has been completely overlooked. I don’t think we should forget that.”

Questioning the latest revamp, he said, “The thing is, if the 2014 model has been overlooked, maybe you can overlook the 2017 model also in a couple of months. That is also entirely possible because in this world of constantly changing loyalties and constant changing friends, anything can happen.”

Gavaskar also believes that India won’t be isolated and said, “What perhaps would be — Australia and England (series) has been there since 1877 and is an iconic series — when it comes to other countries playing, they don’t get that kind of money. When India tour the money doubles, trebles, quadruples, I don’t exactly know by how much. So, there is no way India can be isolated.

However, Gavaskar felt the BCCI’s global influence has waned over a period of time and said, “The only influence that has remained constant at international level has been that of England and Australia… Maybe India is not as powerful as it was maybe a couple of years back. Maybe they will have to look within themselves why that has happened, because of things that have happened, and only the BCCI is responsible for that,” he said.

