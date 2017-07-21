India enter Women’s World Cup final for second time after beating Australia

India bowled out Australia for 245 to win the semi-final. (Source: Reuters) India bowled out Australia for 245 to win the semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

Elyse Villani looked brutal as she attacked the Indian bowlers. After India picked up three early wickets, she took the charge of rebuilding the Australian innings. They were chasing 282 in just 42 overs and needed a big innings. But, once she hit Shikha Pandey straight to mid-on on the first ball of the 24th innings, India sensed they have the match.

But, they were made to wait more. Alex Blackwell played a stunning knock of 90 runs and played some fearless cricket which threatened to pull-off a miraculous chase. Australia, who lost their ninth wicket for 169, were finally bowled out for 245.

Deepti Sharma bowled Blackwell and made sure Blackwell did not overshadow a masterclass from Harmanpreet Kaur who made unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls to help India post 281 for 4 from 42 overs. She did not take the field in the second innings but her team did well to take India to their second ever Women’s World Cup final and first time since 2005.

Despite Blackwell’s stunning innings of 90 off 56 down the order and her 76-run stand for the last wicket with Beams, Australia could not pull of the chase and will not able to defend their title against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

The start of the match was delayed by over two hours due to rain and when it began, India decided to bat after Mithali Raj won the toss in the semi-final at Derby. Waiting for the match to start can sometimes be very frustrating. India and Australia waiting for long for the rain to stop so that their ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final can begin. But, it was not to be at time. The players waited in the dressing room for it to stop so they could get some play. Two hours after the scheduled time, the toss took place.

The players were finally out on the field with India batting first after winning the toss. Mithali Raj decided to put some runs on the board by batting first at Derby, a ground on which India are yet to lose a match in this tournament.

It did not look different from other matches once it began. As India have done all through the tournament, they began slowly. Smirti Mandhana and Punam Raut had the responsibility to get India some good start but the former was dismissed in the second over. By the time the 10th over finished, India were two down for 35.

It was on Raj once again leading India’s rebuilding process. She played some fluent shots in her innings. It was all of 36 runs but she looked good for more. No pressure and playing in the gaps to put on some runs on the board. Harmanpreet Kaur on the other end was growing in confidence as well. But, India were not going good in what was only 42-over innings.

Then Raj was dismissed. Deepti Sharma joined Harmanpreet but she never looked there because that is how the latter dominated the proceedings in the second half of the innings.

She scored century off just 90 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes. Those were some of the best shots played and it became an innings of class. She was not even done yet. She moved to 150 in just 17 more balls.

By the time her innings ended, she was still unbeaten on 171.

