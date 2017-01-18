India, England receive traditional welcome in Cuttack ahead of second ODI, watch video

MS Dhoni was welcomed by the hotel staff as team India arrived in Cuttack for the second ODI against England. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni was welcomed by the hotel staff as team India arrived in Cuttack for the second ODI against England. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli led side team India is scheduled to play their second one-day international against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. With 1-0 lead in the series, hosts will be confident after Virat Kohli (122) and Kedar Jadhav’s (120) 200-stand which brought them back from the edge of defeat in the series opener.

After being stuck in Pune due to unavailability of hotel rooms in Cuttack.

Led by skipper Kohli, wicket-keeper MS Dhoni and coach Anil Kumble arrived in Cuttack along with the England team ahead of second ODI. Both the teams touched down late afternoon and reached their hotel later. There they were welcomed by the hotel staff and were presented with shawls.

In the video posted by BCCI on it’s facebook page, it was Dhoni who stepped down from the bus for the first time and was felicitated with the shawl and followed by Ajinkya Rahane.

Now it remains to be seen whether they’ll get a decent training session in before they look to seal the series. On the basis of the intensity of their three-hour outing on Tuesday in Pune, Kohli & Co look confident and prepared.

India’s last ODI at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium was played on November 2 in 2014. India had beaten Sri Lanka by 169 runs.

Later, India conclude the three-match ODI series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22, followed by three match T20 International series.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd