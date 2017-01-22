India, England play out thriller at Eden Gardens, Twitterati hails both teams

England finish the three-match ODI series 2-1 after winning the final ODI in Kolkata. (Source: Reuters) England finish the three-match ODI series 2-1 after winning the final ODI in Kolkata. (Source: Reuters)

England rode on some brilliant display by Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jake Ball as they won the third and the final ODI match at Eden Gardens by five runs. Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya’s half-centuries were not able to take the hosts over the line and whitewash the series. However, India won the series 2-1. After losing the crucial toss, Eoin Morgan & Co were put to bat first by VIrat Kohli. Fifties from Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes helped the tourists post 321 on board after Hardik Pandya spearheaded England’s middle order claiming captain Eoin Morgan, Bairstow and Jos Buttler. In reply, Indian openers again failed to provide the start they were hoping for. Ajinkya Rahane, who was in for injured Shikhar Dhawan, found himself back after David Willey passed through his defence and hit the stumps. It was again skipper Kohli who led from the front and scored his 29th ODI fifty but was dismissed by Ben Stokes right after his half-century. Team India relied on Yuvraj Singh (45) and MS Dhoni (25) but it was Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya’s fifties which brought India back into the game and put the hosts in a win situation. But their 104-run stand was not sufficient as the hosts lost the final game by five runs. Kedar missed his third ODI ton after he was caught by Sam Billings at 90 while Hardik scored his maiden fifty from 43 balls. India next plays three match T20 internationals against England. Ben Stokes was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ and Kedar won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Brilliant all round performance from the lads! Well done boys @englandcricket! Great way to finish the series!👌👏🙌 #INDvENG — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) 22 January 2017

India this series First ODI: 63-4 chasing 351 & won

Second ODI: 25-3, scored 381 & won

Third ODI: 173-5 chasing 322 & lost by 5#IndvEng — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 22 January 2017

2087 runs in 6 innings. Average of nearly 348 per innings. Doubt it has ever happened before. Just a Bat vs Bat contest.#IndvEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 22 January 2017

Kedar ‘Damdaar’ Jadhav…what a player. Man of the Series…without doubt. Respect. #INDvENG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 January 2017

India’s 316 is the lowest total in six innings in the series. #runfest #indveng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 22 January 2017

