India close 2017 as top-ranked Test side

Virat Kohli’s India will be challenged for the top position by South Africa in January. (Reuters file) Virat Kohli’s India will be challenged for the top position by South Africa in January. (Reuters file)

It has been a great year for India in cricket, particularly in the longest format. Led by skipper Virat Kohli, India extended it’s unbeaten run to nine consecutive Test series. In February, Kohli’s men defeated Bangladesh in a one-off Test by 208 runs with the skipper himself slamming a double hundred in the match. Just a month later, India won the 4-match series by 2-1 against Australia.

The side travelled to Sri Lanka in August for a 3-match Test series which they won by a clean sweep, and then again won a series against the same opposition at home in December. The winning streak took them to the pole position in the Test rankings and as per the latest ICC rankings issued by the cricket governing body on December 28, 2017, India will end 2017 as No.1 Test team in the world.

As the side gear up to take on South Africa in January, it will become a real contest of dominance, as the Proteas will end the year 2017 at the second position with 111 points, just 13 points behind India. England, New Zealand and Australia, end the year at 3rd, 4th and 5th place respectively, but the Aussies might see a change in their position soon, with the ongoing Ashes series going their way.

In One-Day Internationals (ODIs), South Africa bagged the pole position with India behind at No. 2 position in the format, missing out on the top spot by just a point. The remaining top 5 positions were filled by Australia, England and New Zealand, respectively.

Pakistan maintained their top position in the shortest format, with New Zealand and India sitting on the second and third position, respectively.

