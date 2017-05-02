India drop to fourth in ICC T20I Rankings; New Zealand stay top

India have dropped six points in latest T20I rankings update. (Source: PTI)In the latest ICC T20I rankings following the annual update, India have dropped to fourth place, losing six points and two ranking places, to stand with 118 points, as per the update on May 1. The 2007 World T20I champions India are now behind Pakistan and England, third and second respectively with 121 points.

England, meanwhile, have risen in the charts to second place in the annual update which is refreshed to take into account the recent form of the teams. The Eoin Morgan-led England side has gained seven points and jumped three places to sit behind table toppers New Zealand who have 125 points. The Kiwis have stayed top despite losing two points.

South Africa, who are top of the ICC ODI charts after the annual update, have dropped to fifth after conceding six points but have ensured they’re ahead of Australia. The Aussies have swapped places with the West Indies to sit sixth with 110 points and move marginally ahead of Windies.

The rankings will decide the fate of the direct entrants for the 2020 World T20 to be played in Australia. Excluding the hosts Australia, nine highest ranked teams will qualify automatically for the marquee event. The bottom eight sides will get a second chance to qualify when they join regional qualifiers in the World Qualifier event in 2019. Six teams from the Qualifier will progress forward to the finals and complete a 16 team line-up.

Top-10 ICC T20I Team Rankings (as of May 1, 2017)

New Zealand – 125 points (-2 points) England – 121 points (+7 points) Pakistan – 121 points (+5 points) India – 118 points (-6 points) South Africa – 111 points (-6 points) Australia – 110 points (-1 point) West Indies – 109 points (-3 points) Sri Lanka – 95 points (-4 points) Afghanistan – 90 points (+6 points) Bangladesh – 78 points (+4 points)

