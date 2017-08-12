Latest News

India dominate before Sri Lanka retaliate

Sri Lanka picked up six wickets on day one of third Test to script a comeback after India dominated the first half of the day, thanks to 188-run record partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. India were 329/6 at stumps.

By: Express Web Desk | Kandy | Published:August 12, 2017 6:00 pm
india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india cricket Shikhar Dhawan scored his 6th Test century for India. (Source: AP)
Related News

In a day of two halves, India dominated the first but gave away the momentum to Sri Lanka by close of play after losing six wickets before stumps on day one of the third and final Test at Pallekele in Kandy. An 188-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul laid a solid platform for India but Sri Lanka bounced back through their spinners and halted India’s progress. At stumps, India were 331 for 6 with Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya the two unbeaten batsmen.

Dhawan and Rahul scored runs at six runs per over in the first four of the day before managing to take India to 134 for no loss at Lunch in just 26 overs. But midway through the second session, India began to lose momentum as both openers fell trying to play aggressive strokes. Cheteshwar Pujara became the first victim of Lakshan Sandakan.

India went to Tea at 235 for 3 and in the final session Sri Lanka picked up two wickets — one each for Vishwa Fernando and Sandakan — as India moved past 300.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 11, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 23 -->
39
Zone A - Match 23
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba (39-21)
Aug 12, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 24 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 24
Aug 12, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 25 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 25

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 