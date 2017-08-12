India dominate before Sri Lanka retaliate

Shikhar Dhawan scored his 6th Test century for India. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan scored his 6th Test century for India. (Source: AP)

In a day of two halves, India dominated the first but gave away the momentum to Sri Lanka by close of play after losing six wickets before stumps on day one of the third and final Test at Pallekele in Kandy. An 188-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul laid a solid platform for India but Sri Lanka bounced back through their spinners and halted India’s progress. At stumps, India were 331 for 6 with Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya the two unbeaten batsmen.

Dhawan and Rahul scored runs at six runs per over in the first four of the day before managing to take India to 134 for no loss at Lunch in just 26 overs. But midway through the second session, India began to lose momentum as both openers fell trying to play aggressive strokes. Cheteshwar Pujara became the first victim of Lakshan Sandakan.

India went to Tea at 235 for 3 and in the final session Sri Lanka picked up two wickets — one each for Vishwa Fernando and Sandakan — as India moved past 300.

