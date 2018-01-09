India discard Yusuf Pathan failed dope test last season

Yusuf Pathan played his last Ranji game in October versus Andhra in which he scored four runs and went wicket-less. (Source: Express Archive Photo) Yusuf Pathan played his last Ranji game in October versus Andhra in which he scored four runs and went wicket-less. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

Discarded India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan failed a dope test during a tournament last season. Pathan played only one Ranji Trophy game for Baroda this season. It is learnt that the BCCI informed the state association not to pick Pathan after he failed the dope test.

Pathan played his last Ranji game in October versus Andhra in which he scored four runs and went wicket-less. According to a source close to Pathan, the all-rounder took a medicine after he was feeling unwell. However, he failed to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption. “There was a substance which was in the medicine which falls under the banned list. He took that particular medicine on the advice of the team doctor. He was not aware that the medicine he took had something which was banned,” the source said.

Pathan is the second cricketer to have failed a dope test. In 2013, Delhi medium-pacer Pradeep Sangwan was banned for 18 months after he returned a positive test.

Pathan has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20 Internationals for India. His last international appearance was against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2012. He played the IPL because the test results came only later.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App