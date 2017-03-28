India deserved to win Test series against Australia, says Suresh Raina

India defeated Australia 2-1 to win their fourth home Test series. (Source: PTI) India defeated Australia 2-1 to win their fourth home Test series. (Source: PTI)

Batsman Suresh Raina said India deserved to win the four-match Test series against Australia as it put on a collective effort. Raina, who captains the IPL side Gujarat Lions, arrived in Rajkot this afternoon, along with pacer Praveen Kumar.

“It was a collective effort, Indian team played as a unit and deserved to win the Test series against Australia,” Raina told reporters.

A clinical India regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beating Australia by eight wickets in the deciding fourth Test in Dharamsala to clinch one of the most controversial and hard-fought bilateral contests in recent times.

Raina also praised his Gujarat Lions teammate and India player Ravindra Jadeja.

“Jadeja has been in terrific form, I congratulate him for his all-round performance that helped India to regain Border-Gavaskar trophy and Gujarat Lions will keen to take advantage of his great form,” added the left handed batsman.

Meanwhile, franchise sources said that Head Coach Brad Hodge and bowling coach Heath Streak will join the team by March 31, while Jadeja and Brendon McCullum, are expected to reach the city by April 2.

