India depart, on a rainbow of hope

Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were upbeat about India testing South Africa in their conditions. (Express Photo: Kevin D’Souza) Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were upbeat about India testing South Africa in their conditions. (Express Photo: Kevin D’Souza)

“IF IT’S going to be tough for our batsmen, we will make it tough for their batsmen.” It was said with the usual Ravi Shastri bombast, knuckles knocking the table in front of him. It was also an impromptu add-on to supplement his response a few moments earlier. The India coach and captain Virat Kohli had just been asked whether South Africa was the toughest challenge for an Indian batsman.

Around the same time, Shastri was appealing to his fast bowlers to fight fire with fire, Morne Morkel was breathing some in Port Elizabeth. The towering Protea pacer had already blown the hapless Zimbabweans away in the first innings for 68 with a five-wicket haul and then sent Hamilton Masakadza to the dressing room following a nasty blow to the elbow. This was the South Africans showing just how tough Kohli & Co.’s task will be over the next month or so, even if it was by roughing up a few inept Zimbabwean batsmen.

To Shastri’s credit, prior to his declaration he had summed up exactly what the South African tour and the subsequent next year-and-a-half on the road would mean to the No.1 Test team in the world.

“The conditions will be challenging, but as I’ve said before, this one-and-a- half years will define Indian cricket – the tours of South Africa, England and Australia. All I can say is that this will be a better Indian team after the next 18 months,” he’d said. He couldn’t have put it better. For, over the last 18 months of the Kohli era, the Indian team has been defined by a sense of indomitability.

Ruthless domination

They’ve not just won series after series, but dominated them- at times almost entirely – and that too against the best in the world. Since the Galle defeat in 2015, they have suffered one Test loss – in Pune against Australia – in all of 29 Tests, of which they have won 21. But for all that success at home and in conditions similar to home, as Kohli described Sri Lanka, it is victories away from home that will provide the ultimate definition of the Kohli era. Though the captain played down the significance of the coming year in terms of its impact on the larger scheme of things for his team; he acknowledged that his team has not left their shores often enough since he took over the reins.

“As a team, we are very confident about where we stand. Of course, we haven’t played in overseas conditions apart from the Champions Trophy, where we did really well. We haven’t played in conditions consistently outside of India. We are talking about a whole different prospect which we understand and are looking forward to it,” he said.

That confidence he speaks about comes from the fact that the Indians have also developed a strong core in their Test team, one that, as both coach and captain reiterated on Wednesday, has been together for the last 4-5 years. It’s a “nucleus” that has grown in stature both individually and as a collective, and that too right down the line. But Kohli wasn’t prepared to be drawn into calling this India’s best chance to win a series for the first time in South Africa either.

“If you look at the teams that have toured in the past, you are talking about some of the biggest names in India cricket. It’s not like that was not a chance. You need to play good cricket for a long period of time,” he said.

And the South Africans aren’t expected to make life any easier for them. With Dale Steyn’s return to Test cricket – even though he sat out of the Zimbabwe Test – the Proteas for the first time have their Big Four -Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada being the other three – raring to turn the hopeful Indian safari into an arduous adventure.

Morkel seems to have finally discovered the wicket-taking length that eluded him for most of his career while Rabada just finished 2017 with 57 wickets at 20.28, the most by a fast bowler in the calendar year. And the Indians only have to think back to Moeen Ali’s exploits against them before they even consider underestimating Keshav Maharaj, South Africa’s skilful left-arm spinner who finished with 48 wickets, second only to Rabada among South Africans.

This will be Kohli’s second Test tour to South Africa, like for most of his teammates. Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma will be returning for a third time. India’s last visit in 2013 had some epoch-defining significance too, considering it was the first without the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman. And the young Indians made a good impression too, coming close to winning the first Test in Johannesburg before going down in Durban to lose the series. While a lot has changed in terms of the team’s credentials – and the fact that they are now a lot more mature, and in most cases married too – Kohli called the upcoming tour an opportunity to “go back and try and do what we couldn’t last time”.

“Back in 2013, we were all very excited to be touring South Africa. We were looking forward to going there and taking up the challenge. We did really well and now have more experience. We almost won in Johannesburg, It was a see-saw game,” he recalled. The one aspect of the team that has improved exponentially, at least on the basis of what they’ve done in more familiar conditions, is the fast bowling. So much so that Shastri can throw down the gauntlet on their behalf, and justifiably so. The glut of victories in recent times has also allowed the Indians, it seems, to bring more perspective to the job at hand, or that’s what came through anyway. Kohli referred to the new outlook towards fitness in every player in the team saying “how a cricketer’s career span is 8-12 years and the onus is on them to be professional enough”. It’s also meant that an Indian team will leave its shores with quiet pragmatism and not the typically overt desperation to set the record straight. Whether it has to do with putting in three sessions of practice upon reaching there to make up for the lack of a warm-up match or banking on their work ethic and team unity to let the “result take care of itself”. And like Kohli said, playing away from home, of course, has other perks on offer too.

“I’m really happy for the boys as they can walk around without being hassled. We have missed that for a long time now,” he said, well aware of the hassles that Morkel & Co. is all set to unleash on his team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App