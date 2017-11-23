India vs Sri Lanka: Wasn’t expecting India call-up, says Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar was called as a replacement of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for second Test. (Source: PTI) Vijay Shankar was called as a replacement of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for second Test. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar got his India call up for the second Test match against Sri Lanka after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was released from the team citing personal reasons. Talking to BCCI.tv, the right-handed all-rounder talked about his call and role model.

“I wasn’t expecting this call but when I heard about it, I got really happy. It’s a very proud moment for me because representing the country is a dream for me,” he said.

Talking about the interaction with other team members, Shankar revealed his experience of meeting the players. “I met all of them at the breakfast table and had a friendly coversation with them.”

Vijay Shankar has been a part of India ‘A’ team and mentioning about the learnings from caoch Rahul Dravid, the Tamil Nadu player told about the contributions that Dravid made in enhancing his game.

“I started playing at the age of 10. I used to watch Rahul Dravid a lot and especially the 2003-04 Australia series. I watched his videos and it was great to have him as my India ‘A’ coach later on,” told Shankar.

“He used to tell me that I’m shaping up good after every game so it was important for me to keep doing the right things and keep performing,” he added.

Shankar shifted his bowling style from spin to medium pace and the right-hander told the reason for his switch. “I found it very difficult to get into my Tamil Nadu state team so I thought of trying something different to get into the side.”

The all-rounder has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Talking about the same, Shankar insisted how closely he watches a particular individual player and adapts to situation given to him.

“Whenever I watch a game, it is important for me to learn something out of the game. Moreover, I watch each and every individual very closely and when I got the chance to play, I adapted the conditions pretty well.”

